14 in custody after Myrtle Beach drug busts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – 14 people are in custody after three Myrtle Beach drug busts that happened Wednesday and Thursday.

Myrtle Beach police worked with the US Marshal’s Task Force, the ATF Task Force and the State Law Enforcement Division to issue search warrants, according to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The warrants come after three ongoing investigations into drug-related activity in Myrtle Beach

Drugs seized under the warrants include heroin, meth, crack cocaine, marijuana and Schedule II pills. Law enforcement also seized two firearms and 784 rounds of ammunition during the searches.

The following people were arrested between Wednesday and Thursday:

Michael Quantrell Barr, 29, of Myrtle Beach – Unlawful Carry of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Handgun, PWID Heroin 2nd Offense, PWID Crack Cocaine 2nd Offense, Possession of a Schedule Drug, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine

Jermaine Thomas Mouzon, 38, of Myrtle Beach – Cruelty to Children, PWID Crack Cocaine, PWID Heroin, PWID Methamphetamine

Sarah Nicole Meadows, 27, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Cocaine

Xavier Mykel Graham,18, of Myrtle Beach – Distribution of Crack Cocaine

Derrick Leroy Burgess, 43, of Irmo – Resisting Arrest

Annie Burgess, 61, of Myrtle Beach – Cruelty to Children

Angel Dawn Darling, 29, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Crack Cocaine

Bobby James Burgess, 40, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Crack Cocaine

Jadakiss Lashun Bowens, 19, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Crack Cocaine

David Laron Tisdale, 32, of Myrtle Beach – Distribution of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

Amber Nichole Baker, 29, of Myrtle Beach – Distribution of Heroin and Crack Cocaine

Raheem Tyrez Williams, 21, of Conway – Possession of Crack Cocaine

Demarkis Earl Gamble, 21, of Myrtle Beach – Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Heroin

Shaimeek Lajuan Alston, 19, of Salters – Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Heroin

“Complaints of drug activity are being investigated and addressed by the hard work of our team,” Chief Amy Prock of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a press release. “Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we thank our community, our officers, and our law enforcement partners for working together to address these issues.”

