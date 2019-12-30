Pastor: 15-year-old suspect arrested in Andrews church arson case

The Spirit Filled Ambassadors for Christ Church believes someone set multiple fires inside its building Sunday (photos from SFAC)

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – A suspect has been arrested in an arson case involving a church in Andrews, according to the Pastor.

Pastor Deshawn Rouse of the Spirit-Filled Ambassadors of Christ Church tells us that SLED called him to say that a 15-year-old confessed to setting the fires.

According to Tommy Crosby with SLED, a juvenile has been charged in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Rouse says the fires were set in the church’s multicultural center which houses the executive center, Sunday school, children’s church and hosts special events. The building will have to be gutted but the main structure is still sound.

Rouse says the 15-year-old was not a member of the church but had visited a few times.

Christmas service was postponed but regular services resumed on Sunday., according to Rouse.

Rouse says the church will file an insurance claim as well as creating a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of repairs.

SLED says a press release about the incident will be released sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning.