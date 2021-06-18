17-year-old charged after Conway area armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was charged after an armed robbery Thursday night in the Conway area of Horry County, according to police.

Omarion Takwane Sherman, of Conway, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police were called Thursday night to Causey Road in the Conway area. The victim said he was visiting someone when Sherman approached him and another person while they were sitting in a car, according to a police report. Sherman allegedly opened the passenger door, said “where’s my money?” and pointed a gun at the victim’s head.

Sherman is accused of then taking the driver’s keys and saying he would give them back after he got his money, according to the report. After someone told Sherman the police were called, he dropped the keys in the driveway and drove off.

Sherman is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of Friday evening, according to booking records.