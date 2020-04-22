17-year-old to be tried as an adult after police say he shot a teen near Conway

Breaking News Alert
Grand Strand Crime
David Christian Delacruz

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A 17-year-old will be tried as an adult after police say he shot a teen near Conway.

David Christian Delacruz faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Horry County police say when they responded on Tuesday to the area of Fox Tail Pine Drive outside of Conway for a shooting, they found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported by Horry County Fire Rescue to an area hospital for treatment. The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m.

Based upon evidence and witness statements, investigators said Delacruz, who had fled the scene, was responsible for the incident. A short time later, Delacruz turned himself in to police. 

Delacruz will be charged as an adult, police said. 

