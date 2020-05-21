18-year-old accused of killing 19-year-old near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old near Conway Wednesday evening.

According to arrest warrants, Cameron Paul Woo-Shuler, 18, of Conway, shot the victim, Tristan Sillsbury, 19, of Conway, in the chest, resulting in his death.

Woo-Shuler admitted to the shooting and that the weapon used was between the driver’s seat and center console of the car that he drove to Sillsbury’s home with intent to sell him a quarter-pound of marijuana, police said.

Woo-Shuler is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry.

Woo-Shuler is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail.