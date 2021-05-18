19-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a deadly crash May 10 on Barnhill Road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Mauricio Rosales Dominguez, 19, of Galivants Ferry, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of felony DUI resulting in death, according to booking records.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. when a 2007 Nissan — driven by Dominguez — traveling north on Barnhill Road attempted to pass a 2013 Nissan, troopers said. When attempting to pass, Dominquez hit a 2017 Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep was killed in the crash, troopers said. Two other passengers were taken to a hospital for injuries. Dominguez, who made the unlawful pass, was also injured.

Dominguez remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail, according to booking records.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.