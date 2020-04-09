Live Now
19-year-old Conway man charged with murder in shooting death

Grand Strand Crime
Jerome Tyler Evans

CONWAY AREA, S.C. (WBTW) – A 19-year-old man has been charged in the deadly shooting near Conway on Tuesday.

Jerome Tyler Evans, of Conway, has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Tybius Owens.

Owens, 20, was fatally shot at his home on Ida Lane around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Police said they found Owens in his bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

