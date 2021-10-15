19-year-old Loris man charged with statutory rape

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities have charged a 19-year-old Loris man with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after they said he had sex with a child who is under the age of 16.
Jabreiveon Grissett was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday by Horry County police. He has since been released to home detention.
Police met with the girl in September after her mother reported the crime, according to an incident report. The girl said she had sex with Grissett in August at a mobile home in Conway.