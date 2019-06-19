2 arrested, accused of leaving kids in Myrtle Beach hotel room alone with loaded gun to go to bar

Morgan Erich Allgood (left) and Crystal Martin (right). Photos: Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested and are accused of leaving several kids alone in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with a loaded gun to go to a bar.

According to arrest warrants, Morgan Allgood and Crystal Martin were arrested. Allgood and Martin are both charged with four counts of legal custodian, unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Allgood and Martin are accused of leaving a 1-year-old, a 4-year-old, and two 11-year-olds in a room at a hotel in the 1800 block of N. Ocean Blvd. around midnight on Wednesday to go to a bar.

The kids were reportedly left alone for more than 30 minutes.

A loaded gun was accessible to the kids in the room and there were several open cans of beer throughout the room, the warrants said.

