2 arrested after Horry County dock fight leaves man with broken bones

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested two people May 23 after a fight on a dock in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County left a man with broken bones, according to information provided to News13 Wednesday by Horry County police.

River Chase Squires, 22, of Loris, and Jonathon Owen Bratcher, 22, of Conway, were both arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

Police said officers were called to Chamberlin Road after reports of a fight between 6-10 people on the dock after some kind of dispute on the waterway, according to the report.

Squires allegedly repeatedly punched one of the victims in the face and head, leaving him with minor cuts and scrapes, according to warrants obtained by News13. He and another male were both seen on security footage assaulting the victims.

Bratcher allegedly picked up another victim and slammed him on his back, causing the victim to have several broken bones in his back, according to the warrants.

Both Squires and Bratcher were released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on bond. Squires was released on a $1,000 bond and Bratcher was released on a $2,000 bond, according to booking records.

It’s unclear if more people will be charged in connection with the incident.