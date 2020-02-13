2 arrested in Conway carjacking case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in a Conway carjacking case.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Rufus Street on February 5 for a carjacking call, according to Conway police.

“The victim told officers he was inside his car in his driveway when a subject pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car,” Conway police said. “The victim’s car was later involved in a car chase that originated in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.”

Tyrek Dashawn Chestnut and George Edmonds Tre Richardson were arrested and charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Conway police also said.

Tyrek Dashawn Sidney Chestnut (left) and George Edmonds Tre Richardson (right). Courtesy: Conway Police Department/J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Richardson, 19, of Conway, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 2:30 p.m. on February 6, booking records show. His charges are listed as:

receiving stolen goods more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

carjacking -take/attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily injury

possession of weapon during violent crime if also sentenced to life w/o parole or death

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

too fast for conditions

grand larceny $10,000 or more

Bond has been set at around $48,000 and Richardson remains in the center.

Chestnut, 21, of Conway, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 2:40 p.m. on February 7, according to booking records. His charges are listed as:

carjacking -take/attempt a vehicle from person by force without great bodily injury

poss. weapon during viol. crime, if not also sent. to life w/o parole or death

possession, conceal, sell, or dispose of stolen vehicle, value>$1,000 <$5000

Bond was set at $10,000 on the weapons charge. No bond has been set on the other charges and Chestnut remains in the center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

