2 arrested in deadly Horry County bingo hall shooting

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly bingo hall shooting in Horry County.

Derrick Rivera, 29, of Georgetown, and Bradford Britton, 40, also of Georgetown, have been arrested in the case, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department.

Rivera is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Britton is charged with two counts of murder and two coutns of armed robbery. He was also wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Texas for failure to appear on a narcotics charge.

News13 previously reported that Britton was being questioned in connection to the case.

News13 also previously reported that HCPD responded to an attempted armed robbery and shooting, in which two people were killed, at a bingo hall in the Forestbrook area on Friday night.

The incident happened at Waccamaw Bingo, along Belle Terre Boulevard off of Highway 501 in the Forestbrook area, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called out to the scene. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed two people had been killed in the incident.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims in the shooting as Stephen “Steve” Johnson, Sr., 73, and Stephen “Sparky” Johnson Jr., 46.

The two men were father and son and from Sumter. The pair owned the bingo hall.

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night for the victims.

Steve Johnson Sr.’s brother and other friends said Steve and Sparky made the bingo parlor a true family-owned and family-oriented place where the community could come together.

“We had so much fun working here,” said John Reichardt, who worked alongside the men calling bingo numbers for nearly 30 years. “I mean, they were good people. They’d do anything for you.”