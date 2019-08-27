2 charged after drugs found in MB hotel room with children, child taken hospital, warrants say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after drugs were found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with children and a child was taken to the hospital, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Warrants were issued for Laquena Lanishia Bostic and Geames Kena Ratliff.

Bostic faces charges of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person and possession of cocaine, according to warrants.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records show Ratliff is charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and possession of cocaine. He was booked around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday and remain in the center as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bond is set at $125,000.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to the Camelot Hotel, located at 2000 N. Ocean Boulevard, on August 25 to execute a search warrant at one of the hotel’s rooms and for an unresponsive infant, the warrants said. While conducting a search of the room, a “white powdery substance was found in the room within close proximity to the victim child’s bottle.”

A field test revealed the substance was positive “for the presence of cocaine,” warrants said. The child was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at the time the warrants were issued.

According to warrants, there were four other children in the hotel room at the time.

