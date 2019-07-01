2 charged after drugs, money seized in Horry County

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after drugs and money were seized in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department conducted operations near Waccamaw Boulevard last week, according to a tweet from the department. The following items were seized:

  • 58.1 grams of cocaine
  • 22 grams of marijuana
  • $1,654 in U.S. currency

Clement Artis, Jr. and John Bianco were charged with trafficking cocaine.

  • Clement Artis, Jr. (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
  • John Joseph Bianco (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Artis, Jr., 44, of Myrtle Beach, was booked around 10:15 p.m. on June 26 and released around 3:50 p.m. on June 27, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Bond was set for Artis, Jr. at $10,000.

Bianco, 30, of Aynor, was booked around 10:15 p.m. on June 26 and released around 6:30 p.m. on June 27, booking records show. Bianco’s bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: