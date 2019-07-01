2 charged after drugs, money seized in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after drugs and money were seized in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department conducted operations near Waccamaw Boulevard last week, according to a tweet from the department. The following items were seized:

58.1 grams of cocaine

22 grams of marijuana

$1,654 in U.S. currency

Clement Artis, Jr. and John Bianco were charged with trafficking cocaine.

Clement Artis, Jr. (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

John Joseph Bianco (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Artis, Jr., 44, of Myrtle Beach, was booked around 10:15 p.m. on June 26 and released around 3:50 p.m. on June 27, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Bond was set for Artis, Jr. at $10,000.

Bianco, 30, of Aynor, was booked around 10:15 p.m. on June 26 and released around 6:30 p.m. on June 27, booking records show. Bianco’s bond was set at $25,000.