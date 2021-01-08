2 charged with neglecting 53 animals in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two people have been charged for neglecting dozens of animals that have since been taken from an Horry County home.
Jason Schulze, 41, of Myrtle Beach and Kayla Schulze, 22, of Conway, each face 18 felony charges and 53 magistrate charges for the ill treatment of animals in the case, according to the Horry County Police Department.
An investigation found 53 neglected animals in their custody and the remains of other animals, according to police. The animals, which include horses, exotic birds, reptiles and guineafowl, were taken out of a home off Highway 90 and into the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center on Wednesday.
LATEST HEADLINES
- SC Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss 2021-2022 Executive Budge plan at 2 PM
- Deputies: Man sent to hospital with cuts in New Year’s Day stabbing, 1 in custody
- Coronavirus in North Carolina: For second day in a row, NC adds more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases
- More rain on the way tonight
- Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93