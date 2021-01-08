2 charged with neglecting 53 animals in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Two people have been charged for neglecting dozens of animals that have since been taken from an Horry County home.

Jason Schulze, 41, of Myrtle Beach and Kayla Schulze, 22, of Conway, each face 18 felony charges and 53 magistrate charges for the ill treatment of animals in the case, according to the Horry County Police Department.

An investigation found 53 neglected animals in their custody and the remains of other animals, according to police. The animals, which include horses, exotic birds, reptiles and guineafowl, were taken out of a home off Highway 90 and into the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center on Wednesday.