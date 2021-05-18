2 facing multiple drug charges after arrests by Horry County Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people are facing numerous drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in April that led to a brief chase, according to Horry County Police.

TaVeon Lawrence, 21, of Georgetown, S.C., identified by HCPD as the driver, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, and failure to stop for blue lights., according to jail records.

Regely Lowery, 22, of Supply, North Carolina, a passenger in vehicle, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon by a person unlawful, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, according to jail records.

According to police, a vehicle with two people inside fled when police on April 29 when office attempted to stop it for a traffic violation. That led to a brief chase that ended when Lawrence got out of the car and fled, HCPD said.

Lowery was arrested at the scene, according to HCPD, which obtained later obtained arrest warrants for Lawrence. He was arrested on May 12 by HCPD Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes officers.

During the initial investigation, HCPD reported seizing 17 grams of cocaine, 144 grams of heroin; 229 grams of meth; 35 grams of crack cocaine; a 9 mm Glock 19 reported stolen out of Myrtle Beach; and $3,915.

After the arrest of Lawrence, HCPD reported seizing 73 grams of herone; 19 grams of meth; 19 grams of cocaine; 15 grams of crack cocaine; 18 grams of marijuana; a 9 mm FMK handgun; and $3,400.

Lawrence was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 12 and later released on bond. Lowery was booked into the detention center on April 29 and also released on bond.