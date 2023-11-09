HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Florence residents have been convicted in the shooting death of a Florence teen who was visiting Conway in 2022, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Fanotti Neal, 20, and Michael Pressley, 16, were both convicted of murder in the May 29, 2022 death of Joshua McPherson, 17, the solicitor’s office said. Circuit Court Judge William H. Seals Jr. sentenced both of them to 40 years in prison.

The solicitor’s office said both Pressley and Neal have to serve their entire sentences.

Pressley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged as a juvenile before a family court judge ruled he should be prosecuted as an adult, according to the solicitor’s office. The shooting happened at Coastal Club Apartments along Highway 544.

Officials said charges are still pending for Charrel Floyd and Ky’Lesha Mack, who each face first-degree burglary, accessory before the fact to a felony and accessory after the fact to a felony charges.