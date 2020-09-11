2 injured after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police, officers are investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of North Kings Highway. Police were called just before 1 a.m., Vest said.

According to Vest, officers located two injured people who have been transported to the hospital. No other injuries are reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.

