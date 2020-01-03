Live Now
2 injured in shooting in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been injured in a shooting in Longs.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the area of Plantation Drive and Highway 905 in the Freemont area of Longs, according to Lt. Thomas DelPercio, with Horry County police.

Horry County Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division is on scene.

No information on the condition of those injured is available.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

