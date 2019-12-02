2 men arrested, accused of sexually assaulting woman at Broadway at the Beach

Kenneth Ramonda Simmons (left) and Sean Michael Swisher (right). Photos courtesy of Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Broadway at the Beach.

On December 1, Myrtle Beach police opened an investigation into a “possible sexual assault that occurred at Broadway at the Beach,” warrants obtained by News13 said. A woman reportedly went missing and a friend of the victim notified Broadway at the Beach security.

According to warrants, the victim was found outside, with two men allegedly sexually assaulting her.

The two men are identified in the warrants as Kenneth Ramonda Simmons and Sean Michael Swisher.

Warrants also allege Simmons provided the victim “with cocaine which he knew she used.”

Simmons and Swisher are each charged with criminal sexual conduct- third degree, warrants show.

According to the warrants, the victim reported to police she was intoxicated, “blacked out,” and didn’t remember what happened.

