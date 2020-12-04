2 men charged in connection with 2 Horry County shootings; one deadly

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion men were charged in connection with two Horry County shootings in November, one of which was deadly, according to Horry County police.

Ernest Rayquon Howard, 22, of Marion was arrested Thursday in Marion County, police said. News13 previously reported on the arrest of Diamantae Karon Currie, 20, of Marion in connection with a shooting on Dilmar Drive Nov. 25 near Conway.

Both Howard and Currie are charged in connection with that shooting as well as a deadly shooting Nov. 27 near Fairwood Terrace outside of Myrtle Beach, according to police.

On Nov. 25, Howard and Currie are accused of holding a victim at gunpoint and taking property from them, police said. The victim ended up being shot.

On Nov. 27, Howard and Currie are accused of shooting a victim at Fairwood Terrace. The victim later died at a hospital. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Philip Monnett.

Currie was wearing a GPS monitoring system at the time, according to arrest warrants.

Currie is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful.

Howard is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Howard was previously arrested Aug. 4 and charged with attempted murder, according to booking records. He was released from jail about three hours later on a $10,000 bond. That arrest came after he is accused of shooting someone in the chest in Myrtle Beach after an argument.

Both incidents are under investigation.