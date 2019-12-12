2 men denied bond in deadly shooting near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been denied bond in connection with a deadly shooting near Coastal Carolina University earlier this year.
Dorian D. Williams, 26, and Ty-ree L. Graham, 21, both of Conway, were denied bond Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Williams and Graham are each charged with “murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime” in a deadly shooting that happened on August 24, 2019 near CCU.
Jamar White, 24, of Conway, was found at the Circle K convenience store on Founder Drive near SC Highway 544, the solicitor’s office said. Two others were injured in the shooting.
