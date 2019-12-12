2 men denied bond in deadly shooting near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been denied bond in connection with a deadly shooting near Coastal Carolina University earlier this year.

Dorian D. Williams, 26, and Ty-ree L. Graham, 21, both of Conway, were denied bond Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Ty-ree Leonard Graham (left) and Dorain Derrell Williams (right). Courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Williams and Graham are each charged with “murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime” in a deadly shooting that happened on August 24, 2019 near CCU.

Jamar White, 24, of Conway, was found at the Circle K convenience store on Founder Drive near SC Highway 544, the solicitor’s office said. Two others were injured in the shooting.

