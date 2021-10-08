2 men sentenced to 8 years for Myrtle Beach drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl in Myrtle Beach.

Fernando Contreras-Herrera, 25, and Cesar Inda-Silva, 25, both from Mexico, were arrested last year after Myrtle Beach Police Department officers intercepted a shipped package it believed contained drugs, according to an announcement from Assistant U.S. States Attorney Derek Shoemake. Police found a locked safe inside the box, which contained three wrapped “bricks” of drugs.

Police then replaced the bricks with fake drugs, repacked the box and delivered it to an address in Myrtle Beach. Cortreras-Herrera and Inda-Silva arrived immediately after the delivery, according to Shoemake.

A search warrant was conducted and the drugs were later identified as three kilograms of fentanyl, which the two men were supposed to deliver to another person.

Both men will serve 96 months in federal prison, and then will have four years of court-ordered supervision.