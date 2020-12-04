2 more suspects arrested in connection with September shooting in Conway; 1 still wanted

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more suspects were arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting in Conway.

Anquon Chavis Smoot, 22, of Florence, and Jahnyshia Takiyah Dozier, 21, of Conway, were both arrested by Horry County police. The shooting happened Sept. 22 on Boundary Street in Conway.

Smoot is charged with five counts of attempted murder. Dozier is charged with accessory to a felony before the fact, according to booking records.

Perry Taylor was arrested Nov. 25 by South Carolina Highway Patrol during a traffic stop. Regenald Evans Jr. is still wanted.

Two people in an apartment were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case or Evans’ location is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.