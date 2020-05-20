Bond denied for 2 more suspects in Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two more suspects in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard over the weekend were denied bond in court Wednesday.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20, and Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, both of Cheraw, are charged with eight counts of attempted murder and weapon crimes. Stewart was denied bond because of the attempted murder charges. Brown will have to face a circuit court judge for his bond hearing because he was out on bond for a previous murder charge in another county.

Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20 (left) and Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22 (right). Courtesy- Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Stewart was taken into custody without incident around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Cheraw, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, Myrtle Beach police announced that Brown, Jr. was also taken into custody.

Five other people were taken into custody Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17, and Quandre Tyson, 20, both of Pageland, appeared in court in Myrtle Beach. Bond was denied for both Griffin and Tyson.

Cpl. Tom Vest, with Myrtle Beach police, previously said two people were shot and another person sustained other injuries.

Vest also previously said the shooting involved “rival gang members” from Chesterfield County, SC.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.

