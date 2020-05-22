2 more suspects wanted in Murrells Inlet shooting, robbery of weapons

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Two more suspects are being sought in the recent shooting and robbery in Murrells Inlet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeffery Devin Powers, 19, and Levi Cordell Mcilwraith, 20, are the third and fourth suspects identified and are actively being sought, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on May 20 when the victim came home from work to eat lunch and interrupted a burglary in progress at the residence, deputies said. Three weapons are missing from the home, according to the report.

A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the burglars. Deputies say the victim was shot in the stomach and had an exit wound through the back.

Alexis Storm Flores, 19, and De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, were taken into custody in Anson Count, NC, after a traffic stop on Friday. They are two of four suspects wanted for their involvement in breaking into a residence on Lomax Court and the shooting a man when he came home unexpectedly, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.