2 Myrtle Beach men attempted to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison, SCDC says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Myrtle Beach men allegedly attempted to smuggle contraband into a South Carolina Prison, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC).

Shyquain Rashawn McCray, 24, and Hakeem Kyrique Chestnut, 21, were both arrested Wednesday outside of MacDougall Correctional Institution, which is in Berkeley County, SCDC said. Both are charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

McCray and Chestnut were arrested outside while trying to hide tobacco and cellphones in a dumpster on MacDougall farm, the department of corrections said.

The Department of Corrections said communications were intercepted from the recorded inmate phone system where an inmate conspired with individuals to bring contraband into the prison, according to warrants.