2 others charged after alleged robbery, kidnapping at Taco Bell near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police are investigating after they say a person was robbed and then kidnapped at a Taco Bell at 4720 Socastee Blvd. near Myrtle Beach.

Around midnight, police say employees at the Taco Bell witnessed a robbery from the drive-thru and called police. The Taco Bell was not robbed, a person outside the restaurant was, according to the Horry County Police Department.

It was reported that a suspect exited a white SUV and entered a red Ford pickup truck and forced the driver of the pickup truck to drive away, according to search warrants.

Both vehicles left the Taco Bell parking lot and were later found at the Days in at 3650 Waccamaw Blvd, according to the warrants. Police are investigating at the hotel.

Lenna Krull, 22, Triana Small, 23, and Lana Small, 19, all of Myrtle Beach, and Shaquille Blakeley, 27, of Conway, each was arrested and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

All remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $55,000 bond.