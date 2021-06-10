2 ‘severely injured’ in Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were ‘severely injured’ Thursday night in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Officers were called to the shooting at about 8:15 p.m. on Willoughby Lane, Vest said. Willoughby Lane is off of 44th Avenue North near Robert Grissom Parkway.

Officers arrived and found two people with severe injuries, Vest said. There is no word on any suspect information.

No other information was immediately available. News13 has a crew on scene.

