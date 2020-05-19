2 suspects in Ocean Blvd. shooting to appear in court Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two of the suspects in a shooting on Ocean Boulevard are set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anthony Deantez Griffin, 17, and Quandre Tyson, 20, both of Pageland, SC, are scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach police.

News13 will have a crew in the courtroom and will live stream Tyson’s appearance on our website and Facebook page. Police say no video of Griffin is allowed as he is a minor.

Griffin and Tyson are among five people charged in Sunday’s shooting on Ocean Boulevard. Both are charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol. Griffin is charged as an adult.

Three other people are charged in the shooting.

Dewon Cole, 18, of Kershaw, SC, is Active Duty US Navy and is in custody in Norfolk, Virginia, awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, police said. Cole will be charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Dewon Tyren Cole (courtesy: Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Virginia)

Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, NC, is charged with disorderly conduct and giving false information. A juvenile was also taken into custody.

Myrtle Beach police are looking for two additional subjects wanted for their involvement. Antonio Trayvon Brown, Jr., 22, of Cheraw, SC, and Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 20, of Cheraw, SC, are wanted for eight counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and unlawful carry of a pistol.





Cpl. Tom Vest, with Myrtle Beach police, previously said two people were shot and another person sustained other injuries.

Vest also previously said the shooting involved “rival gang members” from Chesterfield County, SC.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Ocean Boulevard just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.

