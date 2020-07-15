2 wanted, one in custody in connection with ‘large fight’ on Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are wanted and one man is in custody in connection with a “large fight” that happened at the 16th Ave. beach access on Ocean Blvd. in June.

Richard Craig Willie Hall, 19, and Wynton Horton, 20, both of Lenoir, North Carolina, are wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Richard Craig Willie Hall (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Wynton Horton (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Davonte Edward Everett, 22, of Charlotte, was taken into custody Wednesday in North Carolina and is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Police were called around 2:26 a.m. June 9 after reports of a fight, according to the police report. The fight involved two victims and several suspects that got out of a black 4-door vehicle, police said.

Police said one of the victims approached a car in the street when a verbal altercation began and it turned physical.

Police were able to check city video cameras, where they said they saw one of the victims approach the car, but the fight took place just outside of view of the camera.

One of the victims repeatedly told officers on scene he was “jumped for no reason,” according to the police report. Both victims sustained minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 20-008774.

