20 horses seized, 2 euthanized, in Horry County animal cruelty case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is seeking donations to help care for more than a dozen horses seized as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

Horry County police seized 20 horses in the investigation, according to a tweet from the animal care center. Two had to be euthanized due to their health conditions. The rest were taken to the animal care center.

The horses are not currently up for adoption due to the ongoing investigation.

The center is accepting donations on an Amazon wishlist, and is also asking for gift cards to Tractor Supply. Items on the wishlist include treats, insecticide, brushes and large tanks.

Gift cards can be dropped off, purchased on Amazon or mailed to the center, located at 1923 Industrial Park Road in Conway.