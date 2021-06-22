20-year-old Horry County man charged with sexually assaulting child

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Olley Boy Santos (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted a child who was under the age of 11.

Olley Boy Santos turned himself in to the Conway Police Department on Sunday for charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, according to an incident report. Police received an arrest warrant for Santos last summer for the assault, which the report said happened in 2019. 

Booking records show Santos with a Carolina Forest address. He remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Tuesday morning. He has not had bail set.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories