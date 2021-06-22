20-year-old Horry County man charged with sexually assaulting child

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted a child who was under the age of 11.

Olley Boy Santos turned himself in to the Conway Police Department on Sunday for charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child, according to an incident report. Police received an arrest warrant for Santos last summer for the assault, which the report said happened in 2019.

Booking records show Santos with a Carolina Forest address. He remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Tuesday morning. He has not had bail set.