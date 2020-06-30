26 suspected drug dealers operating out of Cedar Branch area of Horry County busted

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. announced the results of a major drug bust in Horry County.

Large quantities of heroin, fentanyl, opioid pills, cocaine, crack, and other drugs were trafficked by a group operating out of the Cedar Branch area, according to law enforcement officials. The group has distributed multiple kilos of drugs in the community, officers said.

During the 18-month-long investigation, called Operation Broken Branch, more than $180,000 of suspected drug proceeds were seized along with drugs and guns.

Twenty-six people were arrested as a result of the investigation and out of those arrests, 23 were taken into custody Tuesday morning while three others are fugitives still being sought.

Among those arrested are:



Darrell Lamont Jackson

Carl Lee Green

Bryon James Jackson

Mark tyreise Jackson

Teraine Lavance Green

Winferd Junior Sherman

Tremayne Tyrone Green

Phillip Jamal Johnson

Antra Trumaine Gore

Angelo tary Jackson

Bradley Christopher Griffin, Jr.

Robert Jermaine Attaway

Anthony Lamont Nealey

James Gomilous Riggins

Leon Dale Green

Teontric Saqiwina Jackson

James Myers III

Devante Jaquan Squires

Shaquan Taereek Hemingway

Tyruss Kendrez Hemingway

Alfredo Gore

Montel Hyppolite

Billie Lee Green

Police are searching for these individuals in connection with the investigation:

Lateice Lance Griffin

Tyshon Lamont Clifton

Timothy Mondale Long

Operation Broken Branch is at least the third large scale investigation targeting violent crime in the area. In 2017, Operation Silver Sunset targeted 29 associates of the Billy Bloods gang, a subset of the United Blood Nation. In 2018, Operation Rise and Shine targeted 34 associates of G-Shine/SMG, another subset of the Bloods.

More than 200 officers with local, state and federal agencies participated. Those agencies include the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina and the following law enforcement agencies: Federal Bureau of Investigation; 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit; Horry County Sheriff’s Office; South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; Myrtle Beach Police Department; Horry County Police Department; Coastal Carolina University Police Department; Loris Police Department; Conway Police Department; North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety; Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, NC; South Carolina Highway Patrol; and City of Georgetown Police Department.