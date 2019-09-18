2nd day of Brandon Council trial focus on what happened after he left SC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The second day of Brandon Council’s death penalty trial for a deadly 2017 CresCom bank robbery focused on what happened to Council after he left South Carolina.

Tomeka Austin, who worked at the Conway Express Inn, was called as a witness. Austin said she never really had an encounter with Council, just with two other individuals, one male and one female, who inquired about a weekly stay priced at $350.

Henry Tripp, an autosalesman in Greenville, North Carolina who sold Council a 1996 Mercedes Benz for $3,400, also gave a witness statement.

According to Tripp’s statement, Council didn’t have a driver’s license and had to get someone else to sign for the vehicle. Jalen Vines put the car in his name on August 22, 2017.

After purchasing the vehicle, Council and Vines tried to get a hotel room at the Super 8 in Greenville, NC.

Mary Singh, who worked at the hotel, testified on behalf of the hotel. Singh said Vines tried to rent a two night stay, but since he was under 21, he was unable to do so. Council returned to his vehicle to get his ID to rent the room, and Sing said she went back to her computer because Council’s name sounded familiar. When she searched Council’s name, Singh said she remembered he was the man wanted for a crime in South Carolina. Singh said she told Council she couldn’t rent a room to him and made up a false excuse saying he’s on a “do not rent” list. Council then left and Singh said she called police in Greenville to let them know Council was in the area, and gave police Council’s description.

In another attempt to find a place to stay, Council and Vines headed to the Baymont Inn off Memorial Drive in Greenville, according to courtroom testimony. They requested a smoking room, but were told there wasn’t one and left.

Rodrigo Pyramid, who is the manager at the hotel, testified as a hotel witness for prosecutors.

Greenville police arrived at the Baymont Inn shortly after Council and Vines left the hotel, according to courtroom testimony.

Several officers who helped capture him, including Officer William Slaughter, Officer Jeremiah Lovelace, and Officer Tyler Waley, testified Wednesday. According to the testimony of these officers, Council told them he ran from police because he had about six to seven grams of marijuana in his pocket.

Count on News13 for the latest updates from Council’s trial.

LATEST NEWS: