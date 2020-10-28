2nd man charged in double murder at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a second man in connection with the double murder at Allen’s Food Basket restaurant in Myrtle Beach.

Lonnell Damon Duckett, Jr., 20 of Rembert, SC, faces eight counts of accessory or accessory after the fact to felony or murder. Duckett is in custody, according to police, and will appear in court for his bond hearing today.

Police charged Samuel Frye on Oct. 17 with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in connection with the shooting.

Two people died as a result of the shooting on Oct. 12 and several others were injured. Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach, died at the scene from his injuries. Hemingway is known for his generosity, buying dozens of gifts for kids last Christmas and friends say he planned to do the same this year.

Antonio Woods, 38, of Hemingway, SC, was the second person killed in the shooting.

No other suspects have been named at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Investigators are still working to identify and locate additional persons involved in the incident. If you have any information, please contact 843-918-1382 or Detective Southerland at 843-213-8775. Report number 20-019465.