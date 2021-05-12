2nd person charged with murder in Donny’s Saloon shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person was charged with murder in connection with a shooting at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Hubert Dwayne Durant, 40, was charged with murder, according to booking records. The charge is in connection with a shooting that happened March 25 at the saloon on 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.

Several people were previously arrested after police said staff members tried to clean up the blood and shell casings after the shooting.

Four people were charged with obstruction of justice as a result: Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach.

Jermaine Gattison, 36, was previously arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was eventually found in California.

Jas’sier Wilson, of Surfside Beach, was shot at the bar and died several days later on April 2 at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.