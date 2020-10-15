2nd person dies after Monday shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has died after a shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The identity of the second person has not been released.

The first person who died was identified by the Horry County Coroner’s Office as Darius Hemingway, 30, of Myrtle Beach. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Officers were dispatched to Highway 501 and Canal Street Monday, where they say several injuries have been reported at this time and one person has died, according to Vest.

Several other people were injured in the shooting. No suspects have been named. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.

LATEST HEADLINES: