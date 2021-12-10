2nd suspect arrested in November armed robberies at Circle K, Family Dollar in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second suspect has been arrested and charged in a pair of armed robberies that happened in Myrtle Beach in late November, police said.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Terry Vereen, 48, of Myrtle Beach, on Thursday after he was identified by investigators, according to police Master Cpl. Tom Vest. He’s charged with two counts of armed robbery stemming from incidents at the Circle K at 1928 Mr. Joe White Ave. and at the Family Dollar at 1105 N. Kings Highway.

The robberies happened on Nov. 26. Authorities said that a suspect showed a gun, demanded items and money, and then left. Police did not say what items were taken or how much was stolen.

The second suspect, Edgar Jeffrey Humphrey, 49, of Ocala, Florida, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

