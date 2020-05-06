3 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in Myrtle Beach kidnapping investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged kidnapping incident in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Police Department said they responded to a report of a possible kidnapping just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday on Blackstone Drive.

The adult victim left with a known individual, who then held the victim against their will, police said. The victim was found safe around 7:00 a.m. near Hwy 544, and has been reunited with family and friends.

The three adults were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and the two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

The incident remains under investigation and no names of the people taken into custody were released.

HCPD said there is no danger to the public. Count on News13 for updates.