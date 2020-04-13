3 arrested after police seize meth, heroin, cocaine, cash in Conway motel rooms

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after two drug investigations at the Surestay Motel on Waccamaw Dr. in Conway.

The investigation took place on April 2, and resulted in arrests along with drug and cash seizures, Horry County Police said.

During the investigation, police searched two rooms. In one room, police seized six grams of heroin. In a second room, police seized 12 grams of methamphetamine, 4.2 grams of heroin, 4.08 grams of crack cocaine, and $8,026.

(Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

(Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

BJ Thomas Frazier, known as “Showtime”, 36, of Conway was charged with four counts of distribution of heroin, 2nd offense and trafficking heroin.

Kevin Llewellyn McCray, 53, of Conway was charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, 2nd offense, distribution of methamphetamine, 2nd offense, and distribution of crack cocaine, 2nd offense.

Rachel Robb Taimuty, 39, of Conway was charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of crack cocaine.

All three were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Frazier was released on $55,615 bond, McCray was released on $37,500 bond, and Taimuty was released on $12,500 bond.