3 arrested, charged after vehicle break-ins in Conway neighborhood

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been arrested and charged after vehicle break-ins in a Conway neighborhood.

According to the Conway Police Department, those arrested and charged include:

Jason Geilenberg

Eddie Detres

Donald Demarino

Geilenberg faces the following charges:

6 counts of breaking and entering auto

2 counts of financial transaction card fraud

1 count of possession of stolen vehicle

1 count of possession of a firearm by certain persons

Detres is charged with the following:

6 counts of breaking and entering auto

2 counts of financial transaction card fraud

1 count of possession of stolen vehicle

Demarino’s charges include:

6 counts of breaking and entering auto

1 count of possession of stolen vehicle

1 count of possession of firearm by certain persons

Conway police responded to the Pecan Grove neighborhood, located on Highway 701 South, on August 20 “for multiple complaints of vehicles being unlawfully entered.”

Officers obtained leads “through an investigation and with the assistance of citizens in the area” and were lead to the Walmart on Church Street, according to the CPD. Officers located a reportedly stolen vehicle in the parking lot and say the vehicle was occupied by the three suspects.

“These subjects were identified as the same subjects that were involved with the thefts from the vehicles in the Pecan Grove neighborhood,” Conway police also said.