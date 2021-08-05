3 arrested in connection to North Myrtle Beach shooting

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been arrested in an attempted murder case in North Myrtle Beach.

Police responded at 10:40 p.m. on June 2 to the area of 1000 39th Ave. S. in response to a vehicle being hit by a bullet, according to a case report. When authorities arrived, they heard that the vehicle had been parked when it was hit. There was also damage to utility equipment.

A witness said that Curtell Jamier Antionne Bradley stepped out of a vehicle with a handgun and a chopped rifle. The witness said he then heard gunshots behind him as he ran into his house, according to the report. The suspects then drove off.

Shyheem Devon Johnson, 20, has been charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, attempted murder and for a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He did not receive bail.

Nykema Chantel Wilson, 18, has been charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, and for attempted murder. She received a total of $16,000 in bond for both charges. She has been released from jail.

Bradley, 20, was charged with manufacturing or distributing cocaine, the unlawful carrying of a pistol, possessing less than one gram of ice, crack or crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for violating his probation. He was given a total of $90,115 in bond and remained in jail, as of Thursday afternoon.

Security footage corroborated the witness’s testimony. Warrants were served to Bradley and Wilson while they were already incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.