3 arrested in connection with Horry Co. kidnapping investigation identified

Brian Charles Carmichael, 24, of Loris (left); Hannah Carol-Lynn McGuiness, 18, of Conway (middle); Kurtis Dan Jackson, 26, of Myrtle Beach (right). Courtesy- J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – The three adults arrested in connection with a kidnapping investigation in Horry County have been identified.

Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov told News13 the following people were charged in the case:

Brian Charles Carmichael, 24, of Loris

Hannah Carol-Lynn McGuiness, 18, of Conway

Kurtis Dan Jackson, 26, of Myrtle Beach

Brian Charles Carmichael, 24, of Loris (left); Hannah Carol-Lynn McGuiness, 18, of Conway (middle); Kurtis Dan Jackson, 26, of Myrtle Beach (right). Courtesy- J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

All three face charges including kidnapping and armed robbery, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. Bond hasn’t been set for any of the suspects and all three remain in the center.

Two juveniles were also arrested in the case and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, News13 previously reported.

HCPD said they responded to a report of a possible kidnapping just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday on Blackstone Drive.

The adult victim left with a known individual, who then held the victim against their will, police said. The victim was found safe around 7:00 a.m. near Hwy 544, and has been reunited with family and friends.

The incident remains under investigation and HCPD said there is no danger to the public.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: