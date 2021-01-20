3 arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting that injured one

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested in a Myrtle Beach shooting that left one person injured Tuesday morning, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Harold Taylor, 21, of Myrtle Beach, Anthony Taylor, 20, of Carolina Forest, and Josiah Noel Dinkins, 21, of Charlotte, North Carolina, were all arrested, according to police.

Police used the city cameras to track down two suspects within 35 minutes of the shooting, Vest said. A third suspect was arrested Wednesday.

Harold Taylor is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Anthony Taylor is charged with attempted murder. Dinkins is charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest by giving a false name and address.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of 4th Avenue North and Kings Highway, police said.

One person was injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Bond hearings for the suspects are scheduled for 4 p.m.