3 charged in Myrtle Beach shooting appear in court, granted bond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The three people charged in a Myrtle Beach shooting appeared in court Monday and were granted bond.

Keith Burris, 22, Brandon Hernandez Knott, 20, and Belyn Rodriguez, 20, appeared in a Myrtle Beach courtroom Monday morning.

News13 had a crew at the hearing and the following bonds were given:

Burris: $150,000

Knott: $265,000

Rodriguez: $15,000

Burris and Knott are both charged with attempted murder. Rodriquez faces an obstructing justice charge.

Knott is facing additional weapon charges and a drug charge. Rodriguez also faces another drug charge.

Burris turned himself in to police and is alleged to have been the driver of a vehicle involved in the incident, according to courtroom testimony. Knott previously served time for other gun charges and is a suspect in a separate shooting trial. Testimony also alleges Knott was the shooter and he was found in Rodriguez’s home after a search warrant was executed.

All three are scheduled to appear in court again on May 1 in Conway.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue South and Oak Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with “injuries consistent with a gun shot wound,” according to Corporal Tom Vest, with Myrtle Beach police.

Two search warrants were executed later Saturday.

