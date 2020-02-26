3 minors arrested after arson incident at Seacoast Youth Academy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Three minors have been arrested after an arson incident at Seacoast Youth Academy.

Police responded to the academy, located at 6367 Bay Road, around 4:30 a.m. on Monday for a report of arson, according to incident reports from Horry County police. Officers made contact with three minors upon arriving. All three were “ultimately arrested and charged with arson.”

The reports state the ages of those arrested are 12, 14 and 15. The 12-year-old was issued a juvenile summons for arson and he was released back into the custody of Seacoast Youth Academy. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were both transported to J. Reuben Long Detention Center to await transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The reports also state the 15-year-old “became irate and resisted arrest violently” while being taken into custody and “screamed gang related phrases in an attempt to get other residents to join in on his behavior.” The 15-year-old is also charged with assault on a police officer “due to his actions.”

A witness reported “the juveniles have been plotting and going back and forth all night,” according to the report. ” The witness also reported that after a fire was started in a bathroom, the minors ran out of the door. The witness said they didn’t know where the minors went.

No names and photos will be released because the suspects are minors.

