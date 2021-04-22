3rd suspect charged with attempted murder in 2020 shooting near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third suspect was charged with attempted murder in connection with a 2020 shooting near Conway, according to police.

Maakah Zahir Legette, 20, of Marion, was charged and booked Thursday morning, according to booking records. He’s charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping in connection with a shooting on Dilmar Drive in the Conway area.

The shooting happened Nov. 25, 2020 and left one person injured. Two people talked to police about how they were inside a home when they heard what they thought were gunshots. One witness told police he saw two males wrestling with the victim in the front room of the house, according to the report.

Ernest Rayquon Howard and Diamantae Karon Currie, both of Marion, were previously charged in connection with the shooting.

On Nov. 27, Howard and Currie are accused of shooting a victim at Fairwood Terrace outside of Myrtle Beach. The victim later died at a hospital. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey Philip Monnett.

Legette remains in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Thursday evening.