4 arrested after drug investigation at Horry County hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after a drug investigation at an Horry County hotel.

The people were arrested on March 25 at the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites, located at 601 S. Ocean Boulevard, following a drug investigation, according to Horry County police. Police seized one gram of heroin, 31 grams of methamphetamine and roxicodone and Xanax pills.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

Katlyn Nicole Butler, 22, of Conway, is charged with child neglect, trafficking heroin and two counts of distribution of heroin, HCPD says.

Katlyn Nicole Butler, 22, of Conway, is seen in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking photo sent to News13 on April 2, 2020. Courtesy: Horry County Police Department.

Brian Elliot Fulton, 27, of Kingstree, faces charges of distribution of heroin- second offense, possession of schedule I to IV- second offense and distribution of meth- second offense.

Brian Elliot Fulton, 27, of Kingstree, is seen in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking photo sent to News13 on April 2, 2020. Courtesy: Horry County Police Department.

Neica Kimberly Mahala, 27, is charged with possession of schedule I to IV- second offense.

Neica Kimberly Mahala, 27, is seen in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking photo sent to News13 on April 2, 2020. Courtesy: Horry County Police Department.

Termario Laquan McGee, 31, of Lake City, faces a charge of trafficking meth- second offense.

Termario Laquan McGee, 31, of Lake City, is seen in a J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking photo sent to News13 on April 2, 2020. Courtesy: Horry County Police Department.

All four were booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Butler was released around 4 p.m. on March 27 on bond of $31,000, booking records show. Fulton was released around 4:45 p.m. on March 26 on a $15,000 bond. Mahala and McGee both remain in the center.

