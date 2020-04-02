4 arrested after drug investigation at Horry County hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after a drug investigation at an Horry County hotel.
The people were arrested on March 25 at the Ocean Crest Inn and Suites, located at 601 S. Ocean Boulevard, following a drug investigation, according to Horry County police. Police seized one gram of heroin, 31 grams of methamphetamine and roxicodone and Xanax pills.
Katlyn Nicole Butler, 22, of Conway, is charged with child neglect, trafficking heroin and two counts of distribution of heroin, HCPD says.
Brian Elliot Fulton, 27, of Kingstree, faces charges of distribution of heroin- second offense, possession of schedule I to IV- second offense and distribution of meth- second offense.
Neica Kimberly Mahala, 27, is charged with possession of schedule I to IV- second offense.
Termario Laquan McGee, 31, of Lake City, faces a charge of trafficking meth- second offense.
All four were booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Butler was released around 4 p.m. on March 27 on bond of $31,000, booking records show. Fulton was released around 4:45 p.m. on March 26 on a $15,000 bond. Mahala and McGee both remain in the center.
