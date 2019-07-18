4 arrested after drug raid at Atlantic Beach apartment complex recently scheduled to be shut down

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after a drug raid at an Atlantic Beach apartment complex recently scheduled to be shut down.

According to arrest warrants, the following people were arrested in the case:

Christopher John Clarida

Zion Dashawn McNeill

Wesley Treymond Gause

Donovan Kobe Jones

Christopher John Clarida (left) and Wesley Treymond Gause (right). Photos: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Donovan Kobe Jones (left) and Zion Dashawn McNeill (right). Photos: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Clarida, 28, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to booking records. Bond was set at $5,000 and Clarida was released around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

McNeill, 19, of Shallotte, NC, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, booking records show. Bond was set at $2,000 and McNeill was released around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Gause, 23, of Shallotte, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to booking records. He was given a $5,000 bond and released around 12:40 p.m. Thursday.

Jones, 20, of Little River, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 5 p.m. Tuesday, booking records also show. Bond was set at $10,000 and Jones remains in the center as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Tuesday, SLED agents assisted the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety with the execution of a search warrant at the Ocean Apartments, located on 31st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, according to arrest warrants for McNeill. During the execution of the search warrant, law enforcement reportedly found about five grams of cocaine base “located in open view, within a bedroom, having an open door.”

“Additionally, multiple digital scales and zip-lock bags were located in plain view throughout the residence to include common areas,” the warrants for McNeill also said.

Warrants for Clarida and Gause allege that “during the execution of this warrant, multiple quantities, totaling approximately 5 ounces of marijuana, multiple digital scales, and zip-lock backs were located in plain view throughout the residence, to include common areas.”

News13 previously reported that the Ocean Apartments was still housing tenants despite a court order to close after being declared a nuisance.